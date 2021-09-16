InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,651.52

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,651.52 ($60.77) and traded as high as GBX 4,688 ($61.25). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,617 ($60.32), with a volume of 444,109 shares changing hands.

IHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,617.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,644.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,897.34.

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

