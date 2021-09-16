International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $136.37. The stock had a trading volume of 70,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,020. The company has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.