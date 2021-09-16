International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

