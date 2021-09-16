International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $33,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,783,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

NYSE IFF opened at $144.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

