Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $29.72 on Monday. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $219,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

