Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:INVT opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Inventergy Global has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring and licensing the patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. The company was founded by Joseph W. Beyers in 1991 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

