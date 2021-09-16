Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys Shares of 1,256 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $206.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

