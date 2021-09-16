Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.