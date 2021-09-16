Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $1.05 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.57 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

