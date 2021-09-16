Inverness Counsel LLC NY Invests $225,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

