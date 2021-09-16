Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 82.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 183.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in ResMed by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,010 shares of company stock worth $13,018,954 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $290.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

