Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the August 15th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVSBF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

IVSBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.