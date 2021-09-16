Investors Purchase High Volume of TCR2 Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,849 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,646% compared to the typical daily volume of 335 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after acquiring an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCRR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.