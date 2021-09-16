Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX)

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 13,954 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,422% compared to the average daily volume of 917 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BowX Acquisition by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BOWX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 3,701,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. BowX Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.