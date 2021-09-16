iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 140.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

