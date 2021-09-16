iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the August 15th total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of XT stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XT. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

