iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 968,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 997,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,947,000 after purchasing an additional 680,588 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 2,549,884 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05.

