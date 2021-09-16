iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $289.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

