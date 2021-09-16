iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,383,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 29,095,605 shares.The stock last traded at $21.04 and had previously closed at $22.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 119,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

