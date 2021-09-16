iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $447.04. 182,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,193. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $444.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

