iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 139,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock opened at $149.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.85. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.