iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 697,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $78,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.73. The company had a trading volume of 231,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,047. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

