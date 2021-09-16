Isthmus Partners LLC Has $479,000 Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,780,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,606 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth $4,241,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter valued at $3,772,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $75.04 on Thursday. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

