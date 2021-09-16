Isthmus Partners LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.41.

Shares of HOG opened at $38.78 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.