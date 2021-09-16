Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 64,408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 126,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

