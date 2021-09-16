Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of PG opened at $145.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $352.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

