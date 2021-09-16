Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 3,091 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Oceaneering International worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 806,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113,465 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 267,481 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

