Isthmus Partners LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 452 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $460.73 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.92. The company has a market capitalization of $203.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

