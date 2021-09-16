Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITMR. HC Wainwright cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.81.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $488.39 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.