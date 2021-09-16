Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $33.85 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITMR. Alliance Global Partners lowered Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Itamar Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.81.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.39 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Itamar Medical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

