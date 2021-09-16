Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ITRM. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.91.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

