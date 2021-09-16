J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $155.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.80. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

