Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 280

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

