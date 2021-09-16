Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 280

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
About Jacobs Engineering Group
Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.