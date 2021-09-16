JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

JBGS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,308. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

