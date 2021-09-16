Jeannine Cimino Acquires 3,000 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jeannine Cimino bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeannine Cimino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Jeannine Cimino acquired 2,050 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $25,174.00.

Shares of WMPN stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $47,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $186,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

