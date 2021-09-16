Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

TWNK opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 244,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

