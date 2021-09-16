Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JFBC remained flat at $$21.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $92.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 21.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for The First National Bank of Jeffersonville. It offers commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. Its products include deposit, savings, loans, credit cards, mortgages. and other. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.