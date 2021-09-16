Jeremiah H. Chafkin Sells 34,654 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AMK opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,273.36 and a beta of 1.15. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,874 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

