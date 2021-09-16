JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,330. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JinkoSolar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

