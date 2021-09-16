John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 280 at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.

WG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 327.17 ($4.27).

LON WG opened at GBX 224.10 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -9.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 252.63. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,596 shares of company stock valued at $341,730.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

