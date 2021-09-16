Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.80. The company had a trading volume of 222,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,456. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $433.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

