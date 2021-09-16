Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,207,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $49,995,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $240.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $253.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.63.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

