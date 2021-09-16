Joseph Levin Sells 200 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Match Group alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $158.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average is $148.44. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Match Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,538,000 after purchasing an additional 71,943 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.