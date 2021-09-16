JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,942,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072,930 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 76,084 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $579,000.

BATS:BBEU opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60.

