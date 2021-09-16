JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €225.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €201.50 ($237.06).

RI opened at €182.40 ($214.59) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €183.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €175.54.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

