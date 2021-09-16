JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €75.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.13 ($70.75).

Get Danone alerts:

BN opened at €59.42 ($69.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.55. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.