JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 545.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77.

