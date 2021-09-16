Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Shares Down 1.2%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 1,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.

Jumbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

