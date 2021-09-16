Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $31.06

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.06, but opened at $32.00. Karooooo shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price target on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.
The stock has a market cap of $663.94 million and a PE ratio of 30.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
