Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $31.06

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.06, but opened at $32.00. Karooooo shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price target on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $663.94 million and a PE ratio of 30.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.