Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Katapult has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Derek Medlin acquired 12,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,729,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

